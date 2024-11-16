Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Sells C$1,875,000.00 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,875.00, for a total value of C$1,875,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, F. Brian Bradstreet sold 500 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,629.00, for a total value of C$814,500.00.

TSE FFH opened at C$1,915.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,728.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1,610.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a one year low of C$1,171.70 and a one year high of C$1,930.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cormark upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,125.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

