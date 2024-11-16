Sprott (TSE:SII) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$58.95 and traded as low as C$58.00. Sprott shares last traded at C$59.09, with a volume of 40,700 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sprott from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Sprott alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sprott

Sprott Price Performance

Sprott Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$59.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.