Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.13 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 32.10 ($0.40). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 32.10 ($0.40), with a volume of 26,722 shares changing hands.
Real Estate Investors Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.98 million, a P/E ratio of -458.57 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.13.
Real Estate Investors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,857.14%.
About Real Estate Investors
Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Real Estate Investors
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.