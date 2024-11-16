Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.13 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 32.10 ($0.40). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 32.10 ($0.40), with a volume of 26,722 shares changing hands.

Real Estate Investors Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.98 million, a P/E ratio of -458.57 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.13.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

Real Estate Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,857.14%.

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.