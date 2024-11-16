FY2025 EPS Estimates for U-Haul Cut by Zacks Small Cap

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for U-Haul in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for U-Haul’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for U-Haul’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. U-Haul had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

UHAL stock opened at $68.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.10. U-Haul has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U-Haul by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 125,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC raised its stake in U-Haul by 12.9% in the second quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of U-Haul by 23.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 12,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

