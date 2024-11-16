SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 24.33 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 19.70 ($0.25). SIG shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 1,125,903 shares traded.

SIG Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.33. The company has a market cap of £232 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93.

About SIG

SIG plc supplies specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, and Ireland. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, dry lining, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, including tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.

