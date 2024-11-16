Northland Capmk Estimates Crane NXT’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:CXT)

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crane NXT in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Crane NXT’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Crane NXT’s FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $403.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.44 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CXT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on Crane NXT

Crane NXT Price Performance

NYSE:CXT opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.48. Crane NXT has a one year low of $50.31 and a one year high of $64.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane NXT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXT. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.