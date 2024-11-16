Insider Selling: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Director Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total transaction of C$1,320,000.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Denis Ricard sold 2,800 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.00, for a total value of C$366,800.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Denis Ricard sold 7,200 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.00, for a total value of C$943,200.00.

IAG opened at C$131.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of C$80.95 and a twelve month high of C$134.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$115.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$98.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAG. Scotiabank raised their price target on iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial cut iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$129.75.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

