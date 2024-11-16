DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.23 and traded as low as $8.00. DLH shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 86,156 shares traded.

DLH Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $116.99 million, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 636,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 123,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DLH during the second quarter worth about $1,013,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DLH by 24.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 45,915 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the second quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth about $328,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

