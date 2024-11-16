KPP Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,960 shares during the quarter. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYLD. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,127,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Systelligence LLC grew its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 425,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after buying an additional 66,623 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BYLD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. 42,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,338. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

