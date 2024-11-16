Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $4.88 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 106,373 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $62,194,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,372 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,097 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,766,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $592.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $582.84 and its 200-day moving average is $549.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

