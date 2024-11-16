South Street Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Zoetis by 273.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,387.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,426,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,116. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.08. The company has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

