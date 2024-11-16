Renegade Gold (CVE:TGM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Renegade Gold Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Renegade Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 471,212 shares trading hands.

Renegade Gold Stock Down 12.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Renegade Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renegade Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renegade Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.