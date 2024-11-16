Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. This represents a 8.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,322 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,698. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,213.37 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $914.50 and a 1-year high of $1,255.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,168.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,093.06. The company has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

