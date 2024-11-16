OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,418 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 212,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,272 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.45.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $228.99 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.66 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.77 and its 200 day moving average is $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.88%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

