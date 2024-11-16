Squire Investment Management Company LLC Has $24.70 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 11.7% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $24,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $58.14 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.13.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

