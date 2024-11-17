Everus (NYSE:ECG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Everus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ECG stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. Everus has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $67.11.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

