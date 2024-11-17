Solid State (LON:SOLI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102.55 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 135.06 ($1.70), with a volume of 1714223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212.50 ($2.68).

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 566.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,140.49.

In other Solid State news, insider Matthew Thomas Richards sold 17,450 shares of Solid State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.71), for a total value of £37,517.50 ($47,281.03). Also, insider Gary Marsh bought 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($16.94) per share, for a total transaction of £20,146.56 ($25,389.49). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $26,157,805. 3.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

