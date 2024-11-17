Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CTO Sells 3,179 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,179 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $235,150.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,206,159.55. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.45 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZG. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,523,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zillow Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter. Selkirk Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Selkirk Management LLC now owns 320,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 297,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

