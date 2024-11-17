RH (NYSE:RH) Given Underperform Rating at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reiterated their underperform rating on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has a $253.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RH. TD Cowen raised their price objective on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on RH from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of RH from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.14.

Get RH alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RH

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $315.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.01 and a 200 day moving average of $283.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a fifty-two week low of $212.43 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RH will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RH

In other news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,016.86. The trade was a 98.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total value of $707,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,285 shares of company stock worth $2,871,935 in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.