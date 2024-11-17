Accredited Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.4% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 802,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $223,091,000 after acquiring an additional 39,029 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 55,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 18.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $230.50 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $206.30 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.47.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

