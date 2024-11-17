Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 287 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,609 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,947,000 after buying an additional 1,019,281 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 124.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 450,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,561,000 after buying an additional 249,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,138,000 after acquiring an additional 218,466 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

LMT opened at $534.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $576.52 and a 200-day moving average of $524.79.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Citigroup raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

Get Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.