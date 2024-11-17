Cardano Risk Management B.V. Has $177.31 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 359,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,963 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 3.1% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $177,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 5,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $521.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $395.55 and a twelve month high of $534.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $479.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price (up from $565.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 23.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,370 shares of company stock valued at $97,749,218. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

