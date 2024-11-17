Alpha Family Trust Has $744,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alpha Family Trust lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,999,114,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,250,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,432 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $970,951,000 after purchasing an additional 173,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,289,764 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $559,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upgraded QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.92.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.67 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.35 and a 200-day moving average of $182.21. The company has a market cap of $178.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 9.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

