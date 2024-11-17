Westfuller Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 783 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 783 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,761,200. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,797 shares of company stock worth $57,616,781 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $320.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.87, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $358.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

