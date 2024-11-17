Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases 76,895 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,895 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 3.8% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $58,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,374,000. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 43.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 591,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 12,919.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $85.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $87.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.45.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

