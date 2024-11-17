GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Bought by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,854,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,256,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.55.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $329.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.82. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.79.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.