Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives $70.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.75.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Baird R W raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ball Stock Performance
Ball stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.61.
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ball had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Ball Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.03%.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
