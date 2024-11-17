Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Price

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.73.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.13%.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,426,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,116 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,300,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,783,000 after buying an additional 3,602,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,261,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,901,000 after buying an additional 3,844,603 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 9,018,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,321,000 after buying an additional 1,183,571 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,436,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.