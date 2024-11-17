Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,017,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Disco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DSCSY traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 96,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,657. Disco has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $646.84 million for the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 27.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Disco will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

