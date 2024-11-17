Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in October

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

Shares of ELMUF stock remained flat at $45.17 during trading hours on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

About Elisa Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers data communication services, including fixed and mobile network subscriptions, supplementary digital services, cable-tv subscriptions, and entertainment services, as well as eBook services.

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.