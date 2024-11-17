RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
RIV Capital Price Performance
RIV Capital stock remained flat at $0.09 on Friday. 86,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,198. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. RIV Capital has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.17.
RIV Capital Company Profile
