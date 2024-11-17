Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.8 days.

Decisive Dividend Stock Down 1.7 %

DEDVF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. Decisive Dividend has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

