Peterson Financial Group Inc. Sells 581 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after buying an additional 37,204 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,903,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 80,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

BATS:EFG opened at $97.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

