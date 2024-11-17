Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 250.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 56.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,282.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth $58,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FMC news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FMC opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. FMC’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMC. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

