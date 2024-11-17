Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 6,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 9,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, provides advanced imaging tools that address unmet medical needs. The company offers Perimeter S-Series optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system that delivers resolution margin visualization of excised tissue specimens in the operating room.

