Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Trading Up 4.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$18.32 and last traded at C$18.29. 1,557,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 734,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.47.

Purpose Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 4.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.59.

