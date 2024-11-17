Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 391 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average is $80.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

