Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KPTI

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

KPTI stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 76,510 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,775,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 792,283 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 56,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.