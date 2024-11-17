Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Equinix were worth $135,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 47,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total transaction of $943,878.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,979.08. The trade was a 17.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,654 shares of company stock valued at $11,577,656. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $897.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $885.56 and a 200-day moving average of $817.67. The company has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.14 and a 12-month high of $943.02.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 153.65%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

