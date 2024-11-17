6,857 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,857 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

Shares of DHI opened at $161.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.40 and its 200 day moving average is $166.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.28 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

