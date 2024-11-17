Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 97.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 102,840 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

UBER opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

