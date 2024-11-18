Accredited Investors Inc. Trims Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $78.29 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $46.04 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.02. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

About Bank of New York Mellon



The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

