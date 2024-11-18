Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Enghouse Systems Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGHSF traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.27. 260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

