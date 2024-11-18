Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.
Enghouse Systems Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EGHSF traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.27. 260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16.
Enghouse Systems Company Profile
