Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Up 11.5% – What’s Next?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.54. Approximately 9,871,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 9,261,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIMS. Imperial Capital lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at $487,789.12. The trade was a 84.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 142,886 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $4,276,577.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,726.98. The trade was a 56.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 996,961 shares of company stock worth $20,256,416 in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

