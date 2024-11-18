Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.0 days.
Euronext Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EUXTF remained flat at $109.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 358. Euronext has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $114.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.32.
About Euronext
