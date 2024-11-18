Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 47862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

