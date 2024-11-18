Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $17.32 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $17,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 33.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.19.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $196.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $131.65 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.01 and a 200-day moving average of $176.80. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 50.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

