International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,287,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 1,415,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.7 days.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 1.4 %
International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than International Consolidated Airlines Group
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- General Mills Bets $1.45B on Pet Food: Growth or Risk?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Time to Buy These Up-and-Coming Software Firms?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Alibaba Stock: Why Earnings Make It a Buy Despite the Recent Dip
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.