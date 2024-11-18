International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,287,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 1,415,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.7 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 1.4 %

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

