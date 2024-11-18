Short Interest in Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Increases By 5.9%

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bossard Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BHAGF opened at $249.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.00. Bossard has a 12-month low of $249.00 and a 12-month high of $249.00.
About Bossard
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bossard
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- General Mills Bets $1.45B on Pet Food: Growth or Risk?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Time to Buy These Up-and-Coming Software Firms?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Alibaba Stock: Why Earnings Make It a Buy Despite the Recent Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Bossard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bossard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.