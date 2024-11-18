The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $24.50 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,315,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,131,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,315,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 3,134,000 shares of company stock worth $31,369,800 over the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

